Arizona Game and Fish searching for coyote that attacked Scottsdale toddler

Two children in North Scottsdale were attacked by a coyote, in two separate incidents.

In one of the incidents, which was captured on camera, one-and-a-half-year-old Brody was stalked, and then attacked by a coyote.

"Out of nowhere, a coyote came and basically attacked. Grabbed his arm and took him to the ground and screamed," said Brody's father, Jeff McAlister. "We came and picked him up. The coyote ran away, and actually came back and looked for his prey.:

McAlister says they were just coming back home from work at the time of the incident.

Jeff McAlister and his son, Brody

"We took him to Phoenix Children's [Hospital], and he did OK," said McAlister. "[Brody] got some rabies shots, and he went to school [on Mar. 23], so he's doing awesome."

Game and Fish officials say coyote sightings have been happening near 94th Street and Thompson Peak Parkway, along the Central Arizona Project canal to Cactus Road.

In the other incident, which happened on Mar. 18, a child was attacked on the playground just two miles north of where Brody was attacked, at Aztec Park. Two weeks tprioro that incident, one neighbor said her dog was attacked by a coyote.

Officials with Game and Fish say they have multiple crews patrolling the neighborhood, and the crews will continue with the patrols until at least Mar. 27. Officials also say they caught and killed one coyote on Mar. 22, but they are working to determine if it’s the right one.

Game and Fish officials say the coyote shows little fear of people, and they are asking everyone to remain vigilant, and report any sightings.