Arizona Gov. Ducey to keep National Guard at the border for another year

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Immigration
FOX 10 Phoenix

Gov. Ducey to keep National Guard at the border for another year

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has announced that he's keeping members of the National Guard at the U.S.-Mexico border for another year, citing a record high number of border crossings and calling the situation "out of control."

"The Biden-Harris administration has utterly failed to secure the border," said Governor Ducey in a statement on Aug. 18. "It’s clear that this White House has neither the ability nor the desire to address the border disaster — a crisis of their own making."

The governor cited a report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that showed that there were 212,679 encounters with migrants illegally crossing the border in July 2021, setting a 21-year high.

"The brave men and women of the Arizona National Guard are standing in the gaps," Ducey said. "Their mission directly contributes to the success of law enforcement officers working to maintain law and order on Arizona’s southern border."

The extended operation will be funded with $25 million from the 2022 budget.

250 guardsmen were deployed to the border in April.

Sec. Mayorkas calls border crisis 'unsustainable' in leaked audio

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is calling on Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to resign after FOX News obtained audio of the government official calling the border crisis "unsustainable."

