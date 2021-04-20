Arizona Governor deploys National Guard to US-Mexico border

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced an emergency declaration on Tuesday, saying he's sending members of the Arizona National Guard to the US-Mexico border "as the nation experiences a rapid increase in apprehensions and migrant children in federal custody."

In an April 20 news release, Ducey says up to $25 million will be allocated for the mission, sending up to 250 National Guard members to help with the following:

Assist with medical operations in detention centers

Install and maintaining border cameras

Monitor and collect data from public safety cameras

Analyze satellite imagery for current trends in smuggling corridors.

The State of Emergency is active in Cochise, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yuma counties.

"The situation in our border communities is just as bad—if not worse—than the coverage we've been seeing," the governor said in the news release, adding, "It's become evidently clear that Arizona needs the National Guard, and the White House is aware of that. Yet, to this day, there has been no action from this administration, and it doesn’t look like they are going to act any time soon. If this administration isn't going to do anything, then we will."

Arizona shares just over 370 miles of borderland with Mexico.

The declaration says illegal immigration sparks concern over cases of COVID-19 entering the state and "increases the overall risk to the State and its citizens." Shelter space for the immigrants is also limited due to social distancing protocols.

Ducey announced he will travel to Yuma on Wednesday, April 21.

"The Governor and legislative leaders will tour the U.S.-Mexico border, see first-hand the security and humanitarian crisis unfolding there and call out the Biden administration for their failed leadership on this issue. They will be joined by local law enforcement, border community leaders and Arizona Adjutant General and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Brigadier General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck."

Read more on the emergency declaration here.