Expand / Collapse search

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs bill that bans close recording of law enforcement

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Arizona Politics
FOX 10 Phoenix

Gov. Doug Ducey signs bill that restricts recording of law enforcement

Under the police recording bill that was signed into law, recording law enforcement within 8 feet is illegal, with some exceptions.

PHOENIX - On July 6, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law a bill that makes it illegal to record law enforcement within 8 feet (about 2.4 meters).

Under the new law, it is a misdemeanor if someone keeps recording, after getting a verbal warning to stop. There are, however, some exceptions to the law, including if the person recording is the one being questioned by police.

While supporters say the law is meant to protect law enforcement from harm or distraction, critics say the law is unconstitutional, and does nothing to enhance transparency.

Other Arizona Stories