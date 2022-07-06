Suspect critically injured following police shooting in Glendale, officials say

Officials with the Glendale Police Department say officers are at the scene of a shooting call.

The shooting, according to a brief tweet made by officials, happened in a residential neighborhood near 61st Avenue and Bethany Home Road. According to Glendale Police officials, the suspect was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. No officers were injured.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Photos taken at the scene of a police situation in Glendale on July 6, 2022 (Courtesy: Alan Melquiades)

