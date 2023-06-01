New Arizona development projects paused due to dwindling water supply

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced construction around Phoenix will be limited moving forward to protect groundwater supplies. This comes after Arizona was one of three southwestern states to reach a historic agreement to cut millions of gallons of Colorado River water usage over the next four years.

What we're learning is that Hobbs is pausing water supply certificates that rely solely on groundwater. She says it will only impact new development, not current development.

"For generations, groundwater has supported Arizona communities. In times of shortage, it is groundwater that we turn to as a back-up. In many communities throughout Arizona, it is the only water supply available, and so we must manage it wisely," said Hobbs.

Hobbs released a study analyzing Valley groundwater supplies for the next century. She says it allows certainty for businesses and communities.

"If we do nothing, we could face a 4% shortfall in groundwater supplies over the next 100 years. We have to close this gap and find efficiencies for our water use, manage our aquifers wisely and increase our utilization of renewable supplies."

Closing that gap includes pausing water supply certificates.

"Everywhere in the Phoenix AMA [active management areas] where a new development or certificate is sought, we will not be able to approve that certificate based solely on groundwater. There are other ways they can meet certificate requirements. They can bring in not groundwater resources outside AMAs. They can utilize long term storage credits that are already underground for these purposes. They can use unreclaimed water," said Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke.

Hobbs says there is a bipartisan solution moving forward through legislation to address underlying issues, like the Rio Verde water situation.

"That's an example of a development that happened using loopholes in the groundwater management program. And that's why the groundwater management program is important."

Hobbs also announced a $40 million investment of American Rescue Plan Act funds for water conservation, infrastructure and sustainable groundwater management.

"This Phoenix AMA groundwater model and 100 year forecast are critical tools that help us look into the future proactively manage our water supplies."

As for the certificates, Hobbs says this will not impact the 80,000 unbuilt homes that already have certificates. There are pending applications in the Buckeye area.