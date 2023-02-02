Arizona House bill would allow pregnant drivers to use HOV lane during restricted hours

A proposed Arizona House bill would allow pregnant women to drive in the HOV lane during restricted prime hours.

House Bill 2417, introduced by Republican Rep. Matt Gress, would qualify a pregnant woman as two people, allowing her to drive in an HOV lane without being cited during the restricted weekday hours of 6-9 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.

The woman's doctor would need to submit documentation confirming her pregnancy to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The fine for illegally driving in the HOV lane during restricted hours is at least $400 and could be as much as $4,000.

(Left to right: Photos by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images and Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

