Arizona man accused of felony animal abuse arrested in Alabama

A man wanted by police after a dead puppy was found in a Scottsdale neighborhood alleyway with its mouth taped shut has been arrested in Alabama.

Lester Paul Richmond was indicted, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced on Dec. 20, on suspicion of class 5 felony animal abuse.

"Under Arizona law, a class five felony is the highest level of punishment for animal abuse a person can face," the MCAO news release read.

Scottsdale Police named Richmond as the suspect after reviewing evidence and surveillance video from the incident, which happened last June.

On Feb 16, authorities announced Richmond was arrested in Troy, Alabama and booked into jail.

No further details on Richmond's arrest have been announced.