Arizona man accused of threatening to kill Tempe music event attendees

A man who allegedly threatened to kill people who attended a music event in Tempe on Sunday night has been arrested.

Trevor Lee O'Dowd, a 29-year-old Prescott Valley man, threatened to injure or kill people who attended the event on social media because "he felt disrespected for not being invited," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

Between March 12-13, authorities say O'Dowd posted the following threatening statements:

"If they go im going on a rampage im just letting yall know before it happens."

"Anyone got an AK I can b[o]rrow. Bout to go end some lives since u think I’m never gonna make it."

"I suggest hiring more security for ur events soon."

"April 7th will be the last day for AZ hip hop."

"[D]on’t show up to mill Ave is all imma say."

Trevor ODowd (U.S. Attorneys Office District of Arizona.)

"In other messages, O’Dowd welcomed a police presence and added that it would ‘be a wild west shootout like the good old days… I have no reason to live so good luck with that,’" authorities said.

O'Dowd is accused of interstate communication of threats, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, up to a $250,000 fine and three years of probation.