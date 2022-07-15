Arizona man bitten by shark on Long Island
PHOENIX - An Arizona man is recovering after being bitten by a shark in New York.
Police say the 49-year-old was in waist-deep water off Long Island Wednesday night. The shark came up behind him and bit home on the wrist and buttocks, officials said.
He was reportedly able to walk out of the water on his own and was flown to a hospital. He is expected to be okay.
Earlier in the day, another man was bitten while on a paddleboard, but suffered only minor injuries.
This was the fifth shark attack on Long Island in the last two weeks.
No names were released.
Related headlines
- 2 shark attacks in a week off Long Island amplifies safety concerns
- 'They're trying to stay out of the heat mostly': Rattlesnakes on the move in Arizona
- Florida Red Lobster finds rare 1-in-30-million orange lobster