Arizona man bitten by shark on Long Island

An Arizona man is recovering after being bitten by a shark in New York.

Police say the 49-year-old was in waist-deep water off Long Island Wednesday night. The shark came up behind him and bit home on the wrist and buttocks, officials said.

He was reportedly able to walk out of the water on his own and was flown to a hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Earlier in the day, another man was bitten while on a paddleboard, but suffered only minor injuries.

This was the fifth shark attack on Long Island in the last two weeks.

No names were released.

