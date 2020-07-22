Arizona man worries for his future as the extra $600 in unemployment is set to expire July 31

Millions of laid-off workers are going to suffer a major blow to their budgets soon as extra aid from the CARES Act is set to expire on July 31.

It's the life preserver the government threw millions of laid-off workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arizona man, Nolan Golay, is about to take a major hit financially as an extension for the extra $600 a week has not been announced.

"It's pretty nerve-wracking. I've got my mortgage, I've got my bills coming every month," Golay said.

His benefit will drop to Arizona's unemployment benefit of $214 a week and that's not enough even though he’s been living more frugally.

"I've just been staying home eating mostly chicken, rice and ramen. Trying to keep it on the basics and make sure I can make it through this," Golay said.

He was laid off from his job at a Valley restaurant in March, and started receiving the extra CARES Act unemployment benefit in May.

He is a bartender but bars are closed now.

He says the market is flooded with laid-off servers and bartenders, but he keeps applying in all industries, which he says has been frustrating.

"Like even simple jobs such as a cashier at Fry's and they tell me I'm overqualified," he explained, adding, "Like how can I be overqualified to ring things up and put them in a bag when honestly I just need a job. I need to make money."

Until he can land a job, Golay is hoping Congress throws laid-off workers like him another lifeline.