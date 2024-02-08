Arizona marine on helicopter that crashed in Southern California

A marine from Arizona was onboard a military helicopter that crashed in the mountains outside of San Diego.

On the afternoon of Feb. 8, we spoke with the wife of Alec Langen, who confirmed that her husband is one of the five victims in the crash.

Langen and four other marines were on the CH-53E helicopter at the time of the crash, according to our earlier reports. The helicopter went missing late Tuesday night while returning to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego after training at Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press.

The helicopter was found Wednesday morning near the mountain community of Pine Valley, about an hour drive from San Diego.

U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters, in a file photo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James F. Cline III/Released)

The CH-53E is a heavy lift helicopter used for transporting troops and equipment in roles such as launching amphibious assaults and supply missions, according to the Naval Air System Command website. It has three engines and is about 99 feet long. The CH-53E is the largest military helicopter and is designed to handle harsh flying conditions.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.