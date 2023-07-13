Arizona Miss Amazing Junior Miss needs donations for nationals

"I can, I will, I did."

Words that confidently shine through Elizabeth Vicory of Prescott.

The 20-year-old is many things: A pageant winner, a young woman with autism, and a community servant who organizes sock drives, summer reading programs, and everything in between.

Elizabeth is also someone full of grit and perseverance, fighting the challenges life has thrown at her.

"A drunk driver hit the back of my Nana's truck, which made my body hit the window pretty hard," she said.

Leaving her with a traumatic brain injury and wheelchair-bound for over a year.

Then later, doctors discovered a tumor in her nasal passageway. Still, a fighter's spirit burned within.

"I told my mama that I wanted to live, and I was going to do the pageant, and I told her that I was going to win and go to national pageant," she said.

And win, she did. Crowned the Arizona Miss Amazing Junior Miss 2023.

"I've improved my public speaking," she said.

An experience that taught her so much.

"Done things I have not done before," she said.

And taken her to heights she never knew she could climb. Now, she's competing this summer in Chicago for nationals, but expenses are top of mind.

Elizabeth Vicory (Suzanne Stone)

"I’m trying to raise funds for the expense of getting there, and the hotel," she said.

She's asking for the community's help and leaning on her motto to seize each day.

"I can do things even though I have disabilities, I will do things in spite of my disabilities, and I did do things in spite of my disabilities," she said.

Elizabeth's family still needs about $3,000 to fund their Miss Amazing trip.

Donations

Elizabeth Vicory Arizona Miss Amazing Junior Miss 2023