Arizona Miss Amazing Junior Miss needs donations for nationals

By
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - "I can, I will, I did."

Words that confidently shine through Elizabeth Vicory of Prescott.

The 20-year-old is many things: A pageant winner, a young woman with autism, and a community servant who organizes sock drives, summer reading programs, and everything in between.

Elizabeth is also someone full of grit and perseverance, fighting the challenges life has thrown at her.

"A drunk driver hit the back of my Nana's truck, which made my body hit the window pretty hard," she said.

Leaving her with a traumatic brain injury and wheelchair-bound for over a year.

Then later, doctors discovered a tumor in her nasal passageway. Still, a fighter's spirit burned within.

AZ Miss Amazing Jr. Miss needs donations

The young woman youre about to meet is a big name in Prescott. Shes a symbol of strength for young women, and she wants to help others with the help of the community. FOX 10s Lauren Clark reports.

"I told my mama that I wanted to live, and I was going to do the pageant, and I told her that I was going to win and go to national pageant," she said.

And win, she did. Crowned the Arizona Miss Amazing Junior Miss 2023.

"I've improved my public speaking," she said.

An experience that taught her so much.

"Done things I have not done before," she said.

And taken her to heights she never knew she could climb. Now, she's competing this summer in Chicago for nationals, but expenses are top of mind.

az miss amazing jr miss

Elizabeth Vicory (Suzanne Stone)

"I’m trying to raise funds for the expense of getting there, and the hotel," she said.

She's asking for the community's help and leaning on her motto to seize each day.

"I can do things even though I have disabilities, I will do things in spite of my disabilities, and I did do things in spite of my disabilities," she said.

Elizabeth's family still needs about $3,000 to fund their Miss Amazing trip.

Donations
Elizabeth Vicory Arizona Miss Amazing Junior Miss 2023