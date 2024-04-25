Arizona mom authors children's book 'Max and Ollie's Guide to Baseball'

This week, baseball fans celebrated "National Baseball Day" on April 22. That includes local mom and children’s author Stephanie Montgomery, who hopes that more young kids will grow up to love the game.

She grew up loving the sport, and married professional pitcher Mike Montgomery.

"When I had my son, who just turned 5, he was about 5 months old when I was watching baseball with him, and we were rolling around on his play mat and I looked up and realized I was going to be in an awesome position to teach him the bulk about baseball," Montgomery said.

She wanted to read baseball stories at bedtime, but Montgomery struggled to find kids books about baseball. So, the local mom wrote a book called "Max and Ollie's Guide to Baseball."

The book came out in 2020, and while it’s helping spread the love of the game, some of the proceeds are also helping our local community and the Diaper Bank of Arizona.

You can find out more information on the book here: https://maxandollie.com

"Being able to now work with the Diaper Bank of Arizona and do what we can do to help raise awareness, make donations and get those diapers into the hands of families that need them, that is what we're really focused on in the hopes of making the biggest impact that we can," Montgomery said.