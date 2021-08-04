Expand / Collapse search
Arizona mother with COVID-19 delivers premature baby

PHOENIX - A mother from Mesa delivered a premature baby due to COVID-19.

In May of this year, 37-year-old Kassidy Hazleton tested positive for COVID when she was 6 months pregnant. 

Days after testing positive, Hazelton was admitted to Banner University Medical Center and put into an induced coma.

"They kept the baby in there as long as they could, but I wasn't getting better and in order for me to survive or even him they had to take him out, Hazelton said.

Nearly 30 days later, Hazelton woke up and quickly realized her baby boy Kash had to be delivered.

Hazelton's baby was born 28 weeks early on May 31.

"Even when I woke up, I thought I was still pregnant and it took me a few days to realize what happened," Hazelton said.

Kash remains in the NICU and will most likely be there until his original due date of August 20.

"Because of all of the support that him and I received during this time it can damage your lungs. So he's been having to go up on his oxygen, getting blood transfusions because he can't carry the oxygen properly," Hazelton said.

Hazelton's message to other expecting moms is to take precautions and the virus seriously.

"Everyday I get told we’re miracles and I hate to think of it like that, but we really pushed through something unimaginable. I had a tracheotomy which they cut a hole. I was knocking on death's doors and I'm still shocked I'm here today."

Mother and son both have a pretty long road to full recovery.

