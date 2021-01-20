Arizona National Guard member who volunteered for D.C. mission speaks out

Members of The Arizona National Guard were on duty in Washington D.C. on Inauguration Day, a small group that helped to make sure the historic day went off without a hitch, especially following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In all, there were somewhere around 25,000 National Guard troops in Washington D.C. on Inauguration Day, and they come from all 50 states and three territories.

Master Sergeant Jennifer Fostino was among the small group of Arizona National Guard members to take part in the mission.

Master Sergeant Fostino, a 20-year member of the Arizona National Guard, volunteered to take part in the mission.

"Being able to serve our Commander-In-Chief and getting to work in event like this is not something on the civilian side I would ever be able to experience," said Master Sergeant Fostino.

Master Sergeant Fostino is from the 161st Air Refueling Wing, which is based in Phoenix. She was among the two dozen other Arizona volunteers who have been in Washington D.C., with a mission to feed hundreds of other troops throughout the day.

While it is not a glamour detail, it is a job that has to be done.

"It brings out the best in you, and no matter what kind of work you’re doing, you always know it’s for the greater good," said Master Sergeant Fostino.

Master Sergeant Fostino has been at a presidential inauguration before. In fact, it’s her third inauguration in a row. She doesn’t do it for the glitz and glammer, but for the camaraderie, the experience and to serve her country, whenever, wherever and however she can help.

"You know what you’re doing is something that not everybody needs to do or wants to do, but we’re doing it in order to keep the life that we have," said Master Sergeant Fostino.

There are still hungry men and women in DC to feed another day. After that, Master Sergeant Fostino and the rest of the Arizona National Guard in D.C. will come home. She likes to make up a collage of pictures to show incoming members some of the ways they will serve their country, when it’s their turn.