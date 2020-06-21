Arizona pre-teen helps others find calm through yoga

article

Yoga quiets the mind, calms the spirit and in these uncertain times, that kind of calm is needed more than ever by people of every age. A Valley pre teen found a way to help people her age find it.

Log on to YogieFlow.com and you will be guided through a peaceful meditation. A basic yoga flow that will quiet the mind and strengthen the body.

"Yoga is great. It will help you find your inner peace and happiness so yyou can be a real true version of yourself, not some fake person," said Sienna Stark.

Some say the 12-year-old founder is wise beyond her years.

"The real reason we practice yoga is so we can stay in meditation longer. So we warm up the body with the poses so we can do the meditation. I like both, but maybe the poses a little bit more," she said. "I used to be a competitive gymnast.. actually we would always stretch before practice and stuff and I actually like the stretching itself in the beginning more than gymnastics itself and then I just started practicing online on YouTube at home and then my parents got me into a studio and that's how I got into it," explained Sienna.

Sienna is working towards her 200 hour yoga training in an effort to fine tune her skills. She started recording herself and then had the idea to share what she knows with other kids her age. She also developed a very personalized program.

Advertisement

"P stands for find your inner peace and happiness. S take your sport to the next level so that's why I have skills for sport. And C builds body confidence and self confidence," said Sienna.

Although her online practice is for kids her age, Sienna says anyone can reap the rewards of yoga.

"Yoga is for anybody and any age. You don't have to be 53 or 10 years old. It's for every body."

YogieFlow is $5/month or $50 year. You can also sign up for a free trial: https://yogieflow.com