Arizona reports 2,426 additional COVID-19 cases, 172 deaths

Arizona on Feb. 12 reported over 2,400 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 175 additional deaths as the fall and winter surge in the coronavirus outbreak continued to slow.

The additional 2,426 cases and 172 deaths reported by the Department of Health Services increased the state’s pandemic totals to 793,532 cases and 14,834 deaths.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continued to decline, with 2,396 occupying inpatient beds as of Thursday, down from the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths dropped over the past two weeks, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 6,184.3 on Jan. 28 to 2,758.6 on Thursday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 149.6 to 130 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

