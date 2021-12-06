Arizona reports 3,022 more COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

article

Health officials in Arizona on Dec. 6 reported 3,022 new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths from the virus.

The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 1,295,076 confirmed cases since the pandemic began and 22,589 known deaths.

Arizona health officials had reported 5,236 cases and 14 deaths Friday, 6,043 cases and 164 deaths Saturday and 3,820 new cases with 28 more deaths Sunday.

The Friday and Saturday numbers marked just the second time Arizona has seen more than 5,000 cases on two consecutive days since January’s winter surge.

The state Department of Health Services dashboard showed that the number of COVID hospitalizations reached a 10-month high.

Arizona hospitals had 2,760 confirmed or suspected COVID inpatients on Sunday. That was 45 more than Saturday and the most since Feb. 7.

Health officials say ICU usage for COVID-19 patients was at 673 beds on Sunday, two less than Saturday but still near top of the current wave.

The dashboard also showed that 67% of state residents old enough to get vaccinated have received at least one shot while 57.6% of them are fully vaccinated.

However, Arizona trails behind the national rates of 75.5% of age-eligible residents with at least one dose and 63.7% fully vaccinated.

