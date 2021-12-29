Arizona reports 3,411 additional COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

Arizona on Dec. 29 reported 3,411 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 more virus deaths as several pandemic metrics showed decreases.

The state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard reported that Arizona’s pandemic totals increased to 1,368,080 cases and 24,171 deaths.

Virus-related hospitalizations statewide dipped for the first time this week, with 2,280 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds as of Tuesday, the dashboard reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both decreased over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 3,236.7 on Dec. 13 to 3,045.1 on Monday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 68.9 to 40.2 during the same period.

