Arizona reports 442 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths

Arizona health officials on July 4 reported 442 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths from the coronavirus.

The state now had 896,960 cases and 17,979 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Health officials reported 645 cases and 14 deaths on Saturday.

More than 6.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with over 3.5 million Arizonans — 49.8% of the state’s population — having received at least one shot.

Health officials said more than 3.1 million Arizona residents now are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Doug Ducey has rescinded a series of executive orders issued during the coronavirus pandemic, saying most of them are no longer needed because the Legislature put them into law in the just-ended session.

Ducey said some of the orders would remain in place until legislation takes effect in 90 days including those that prevent cities, towns and counties from issuing orders for businesses that are more stringent than those he issues.

Other orders ending after new legislation takes effect are ones barring universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines or masks for unvaccinated students.

A series of orders requiring medical facilities to report COVID-19 cases to state health officials will remain in effect.

