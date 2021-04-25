Expand / Collapse search
Arizona reports 661 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Medical expert says reported Arizona COVID-19 deaths are likely much higher

Questions are being raised about the number of reported COVID-19 deaths in Arizona. As of April 24, the state has recorded more than 17,000 deaths caused by COVID-19, but some health experts say the actual number&nbsp;may be much higher.

PHOENIX (AP) - Health officials in Arizona on April 25 reported 661 additional confirmed coronavirus cases and eight more deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s totals to 858,737 cases and 17,268 known deaths since the pandemic started more than a year ago.

On Friday, health officials had reported 896 COVID-19 cases — the largest daily increase in two weeks — and 17 deaths, with 729 more cases and 22 deaths reported Saturday.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in Arizona’s hospitals was at 591 on Saturday, up one from Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of ICU beds used by coronavirus patients was at 185 compared to 174 on Friday.

Nearly 2.1 million people, 29% of Arizona’s population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

More than 2.8 million residents have had at least one vaccine shot by now, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The vaccination site at State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, opened Jan. 11 and provided more than 10,000 doses a day by early April.

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Continued Coverage

Arizona Department of Health Services recommends resuming use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
slideshow

Arizona Department of Health Services recommends resuming use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Following a similar decision by federal health officials, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced on Friday that the use of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine should be resumed by providers.

Arizona closes COVID-19 vaccine site at State Farm Stadium in move to indoor venues
slideshow

Arizona closes COVID-19 vaccine site at State Farm Stadium in move to indoor venues

The last COVID-19 vaccine was given out on Friday at the State Farm Stadium site, as vaccine sites are being moved indoors ahead of the hot Arizona summer.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.