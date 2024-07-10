Expand / Collapse search
Arizona school district goes a step further to keep students off phones

By
Published  July 10, 2024 3:10pm MST
Education
FOX 10 Phoenix

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Cracking down on cellphones in the classroom – it's a push more Arizona school districts are now making to try to eliminate distractions.

An Arizona school district is taking it a step further by locking the phones up and banning backpacks for many grade levels.

Bullhead City School District Superintendent Dr. Carolyn Stewart is spearheading this. She ran a test program before this plan was approved.

"Fox Creek Junior High piloted complete banning of cell phones since the students had them in school, but they were completely banned for being out and visible. We want to make sure our cell phones are safe for our kids," she said.

She also says once they banned cell phones, disciplinary issues dropped significantly.