Arizona schools receive $1B in federal COVID-19 relief funding

Arizona schools have received just over $1 billion from the federal coronavirus relief bill that was enacted back in December, officials announced on Feb. 17.

The funding is meant to help schools stop the spread of COVID-19 and recover from the pandemic.

The Arizona Dept. of Education says every public and charter school in the state will be eligible to receive at least $150,000.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman says she does not want to see small school districts left behind, so rural schools are expected to receive at least $175,000. Schools in the most remote areas should see at least $200,000.

Advertisement

The largest allocations are for the Tucson Unified School District, which will see $76.4 million, and Mesa Public Schools, which will see $70.2 million.

School leaders will be given information about how to apply for the funds and how to use the money sometime next week.

Details about the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund are available on the Arizona Dept. of Education's website.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.