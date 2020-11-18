Arizona Sec. of State says she has received threats of violence following election

article

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says threats of violence have been made towards her office and her family after the results of the 2020 election.

Hobbs addressed the threats in a statement posted on Twitter, writing, "The truth is, I was prepared for these threats of violence and vitriol...These actions are abhorrent, especially when directed at my family and my staff."

The office has recieved backlash following the results of the presidential race in Arizona, as many have claimed that the state has seen widespread voter fraud - however, these claims have been unsubstantiated and similar allegations have been dismissed in Maricopa County courts multiple times.

