Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema endorses Joe Biden for president

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she's endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

In a statement released Wednesday, Sinema says Biden is a "pragmatic, practical leader" who represents Arizona values.

"I am voting for former Vice President Joe Biden -- a pragmatic, practical leader best positioned to get things done for everyday families. — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Biden scored victories from Texas to Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier.

Congressman Greg Stanton and Senate candidate Mark Kelly have also thrown their support behind Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.