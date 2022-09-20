Arizona set to receive hundreds of millions in opioid settlement money in the years to come

Millions of dollars are starting to come into Arizona, as part of a national opioid settlement in which the ‘big three’ drug distributors will pay out $26 billion.

The state will receive about $550 million over the next 18 years, and Maricopa County is slated to get about $80 million of that portion.

The money will be divided among several state, county, and local programs that directly help opioid addicts and their families recover, and several non-profit programs are already cashing in on the disbursements, reaching more people and training more employees in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

One of those programs is the US Vets Phoenix Programs, which aims to serve those who served our country.

"43% of our veterans have disclosed opioid use or substance abuse disorders, which we, unfortunately, have to refer out for support, counseling and detox," said Jennifer Gewarges, Program Director of the U.S. Vets Phoenix Program. "With this, we will be able to provide more support, and our goal is to reach 250 or more veterans during the time of our opioid grant."

In Maricopa County, opioid deaths have skyrocketed in the last decade. At the same time, overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl have increased more than 6,000%.

County health officials say fentanyl is now the primary cause of death in drug overdoses, and that’s where the county will put the majority of the settlement money: fighting the fentanyl epidemic.

"Investing in treatment strategies," said Jeanene Fowler with Maricopa County Public Health. "Could we increase medication treatment around the County? Could we look at harm reduction? Definitely prevention strategies."

Under the ‘One Arizona’ plan, the funds can only be distributed to programs that provide nationally-recognized strategies that directly help those affected by the opioid epidemic.