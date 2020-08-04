Arizona sheriff's 'Citizens Posse' allows residents to be deputized

In an Arizona county, criminals will soon face a new order of the law: "Citizens Posse."

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will allow residents to be deputized to help law enforcement keep the peace.

“As Sheriff of Pinal County, I am given the authority to deputize civilians to assist in law enforcement," Sheriff Mark Lamb said. "While we hope such an action is never required, we want to make sure those willing to step into the role are trained and ready.”

The office said the program is open to all residents.

After residents have a minimal background check and sign a waiver, they will learn the basics of constitutional law, search and seizure, basic firearm safety, home safety, and the use of force before being deputized.

