Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 3:15 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow

Arizona Snowbowl reopening for summer fun activities

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Flagstaff
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona Snowbowl reopening this summer

Due to previous wildfires and the help of monsoon season the Arizona Snowbowl will reopen back up for summer activities.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Arizona Snowbowl will be back open starting July 9 to the public offering multiple activities this summer.

The ski resort offers summer tubing, bungee trampolines, treasure panning, and barrel rolling. 

A new scenic Gondola ride will be open to the public.

"We're really excited to have our sunset gondola rides also starting this Friday. so these are brand new and yes, are going to be able to load starting at 6 p.m all the way until 7:30 p.m. right up to the top of mountain, see the best sunsets in Arizona and the ride down have a special dinner at Agassiz restaurant," said Li Cui Marketing Manager at Arizona Snowbowl Resort.

The summer activities will be daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sunset Gondola will be held Friday's and Saturday's 6 p.m to 8 p.m 

The scenic Gondola will be daily from 10 a.m to 4 p.m



 

More on the Arizona Snowbowl:

Summer Activities at Arizona Snowbowl

Snowbowl Scenic Gondola

Sunset Gondola Rides

More Arizona Headlines:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.