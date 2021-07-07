Arizona Snowbowl reopening for summer fun activities

Arizona Snowbowl will be back open starting July 9 to the public offering multiple activities this summer.

The ski resort offers summer tubing, bungee trampolines, treasure panning, and barrel rolling.

A new scenic Gondola ride will be open to the public.

"We're really excited to have our sunset gondola rides also starting this Friday. so these are brand new and yes, are going to be able to load starting at 6 p.m all the way until 7:30 p.m. right up to the top of mountain, see the best sunsets in Arizona and the ride down have a special dinner at Agassiz restaurant," said Li Cui Marketing Manager at Arizona Snowbowl Resort.

The summer activities will be daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sunset Gondola will be held Friday's and Saturday's 6 p.m to 8 p.m

The scenic Gondola will be daily from 10 a.m to 4 p.m







