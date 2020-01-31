Arizona students will get mental health breaks, if bill in state legislature passes

article

Students across Arizona could be allowed to have excused absences due to mental or behavioral health, if a bill is passed in the state legislature.

SB 1444, which is sponsored by State Sen. Sean Bowie and co-sponsored by 14 other state lawmakers, will allow the state's Department of Education to identify an "absence due to the mental or behavioral health of a pupil" as an excused absence, and will also allow the department to adopt guidelines to determine what constitutes as a mental or behavioral health break for students.

According to current Arizona Department of Education guidelines, an excused absence is defined as an absence due to illness, a doctor's appointment, bereavement, family emergencies, and out-of-school exemptions.