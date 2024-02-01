Arizona teen shoots man in head, sheriff says

A man is in critical condition after authorities say he was shot in the head in Kingman.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened near Thompson Avenue and Castle Rock Road at 8 p.m. on Jan. 30.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say a 17-year-old suspect was at the home with the victim when an argument escalated.

"The juvenile produced a gun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene," the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was found and arrested. He was booked into a juvenile detention center before being transferred to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. He is accused of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

No identities have been released in this case.

Map of where the shooting happened