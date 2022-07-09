Arizona vehicle pursuit ending caught on camera

A driver is in custody after a pursuit by law enforcement by land, and air, on a Phoenix-area freeway, and the overnight arrest was caught on camera.

In the video, you can see the suspect being taken away by Department of Public Safety troopers who reportedly tried to pull over the driver on I-10 at about 1:30 a.m. on July 9.

They say the driver took off, eventually getting onto Loop-101 in Chandler.

The Mesa Police helicopter joined in the chase and the driver was eventually stopped near Elliot Road.

The driver and two passengers were detained. There's no word on why the driver fled in the first place.

