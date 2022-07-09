Expand / Collapse search
Toddler nearly drowns in Kiwanis Lake, authorities say

TEMPE, Ariz. - A little boy was pulled from Kiwanis Lake in Tempe Saturday afternoon, police say, and he was rushed to the hospital.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a drowning at the lake. By the time they got there, bystanders had taken the 2-and-a-half-year-old out of the water and began CPR until rescue crews took over.

The child was taken to the hospital and is stable. No further information is available.

Saturday morning in west Phoenix, a toddler died at the hospital after being pulled out of a pool.