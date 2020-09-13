Arizona volunteers preparing for President Trump’s Sept. 14 ‘Latinos for Trump’ visit

Arizona Republican Party volunteers have been hard at work preparing for President Donald Trump's arrival to the state on Monday, Sept. 14.

He will host a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable at the Arizona Grand Resort as Arizona is a crucial opportunity in a battleground state where there are 1.2 million eligible Latino voters.

As of Sept. 13, polling on the General Election race shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a lead up by 4.7 percentage points on average in the state.

Former Vice President Biden hasn't taken a visit to the Grand Canyon State once this election cycle, and Pam Kirby, an advisory board member with Latinos for Trump says she's not surprised.

"Joe Biden and the Democrats, they've taken the Latino community for granted and President Trump has made an investment here in Arizona. We have opened three community centers," Kirby said.

Between Yuma, Tucson and Phoenix, Kirby says there about 1,100 volunteers working to secure Latino votes for Trump.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, Biden's running mate Senator Kamala Harris spoke to Latino small business owners virtually.

"We're engaging community members like you, the people who run businesses all across Arizona ... we know that you are the backbone of this state," Harris said.

According to the Pew Research Center, Arizona is ranked as a top 5 state for Latino eligible voters with 1.2 million, nearly a quarter of Arizona's voters this year.

Arizona is historically a conservative state where Latinos have predominantly leaned Democratic.

Kirby says faith, family and freedom are topics the Latino community wants to focus on when Trump visits. She says at a recent event, she's witnessed some Latinos change their party affiliation.

"We had a huge turnout for that event and in fact we had Democrats who came to register to vote as Republicans," Kirby said.