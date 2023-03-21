Arizona woman arrested in connection with crash that killed an unborn child

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
24
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:41 PM MST until THU 5:34 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from TUE 7:24 PM MST until WED 7:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM MST until WED 10:00 AM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:49 PM MDT until WED 2:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:49 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:05 PM MST until WED 7:00 AM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:24 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County

Arizona woman arrested in connection with crash that killed an unborn child

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Leslie Ann Yeager article

Leslie Ann Yeager

PHOENIX - Court documents show an Arizona woman is accused of a number of felonies, in connection with a crash that killed an unborn child.

The woman, identified in the documents as 39-year-old Leslie Ann Yeager, was arrested during the early morning hours of Mar. 20. The incident began to unfold at around 10:24 p.m. on Mar. 19, when investigators say Yeager was headed east on Grovers Street while another driver was headed west on the same roadway with a pregnant woman as passenger.

The driver who was headed west on Grovers Street, according to investigators, tried to turn left on 9th Street when they were hit by Yeager. Both the driver and their passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver was not seriously injured, but the passenger was listed in critical condition, and her unborn child died at the hospital.

Following the crash, Yeager allegedly left the scene and eventually parked her car at a convenience store near 7th Street and Bell Road.

"[Yeager] then began walking away from her vehicle. Officers were able to locate and detain [Yeager]," read a portion of the court documents. "[Yeager] admitted to being involved in a collision and fleeing the scene. She also admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving."

Yeager is also accused by officials of assaulting a Phoenix Police officer by using an open hand to hit him while she was in custody and being processed.

"It should be noted [that] during the initial contact with the Defendant while the officer was performing field sobriety tests, [Yeager] told him she wanted to punch him in the face, and made a comment about wanting to kill him," a portion of the court documents read.

Yeager, according to court documents, is accused of manslaughter involving an unborn child, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated assault, endangerment, and aggravated assault of a police officer. A judge has set a Secured Appearance Bond of $250,000 for Yeager, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Mar. 29.

Map of the area where Yeager was arrested