Arizona’s largest assisted living facility begins to self report COVID-19 numbers

The Glencroft Center for Modern Aging started providing daily COVID-19 updates on their website Monday.

The nearly 1,400 person campus is the largest in the state that provides nursing, assisted and independent living.

The facility reports that 16 residents have died from COVID-19, the respiratory virus that has hit nursing home facilities hard during the pandemic.

They’ve had a total of 56 positive cases with residents, and along with a total of 42 employees. That's about 7% of their total population.

They’ve taken precautions for more than two months, but still have residents and employees coming and going.

“We don’t do dialysis on our campus so any residents who need to get dialysis would need to go to another facility. If they needed to see their primary care physician, they’d need to leave to do that," says Scott McClintock, Glencroft’s Chief Strategy Officer.

He says the self reporting is an effort of transparency and to clear up misinformation among their own staff, residents and reports.

State officials are currently involved in a lawsuit over not releasing nursing home COVID-19 positive numbers.

McClintock says he’s found their facility is better off putting the data out there.

“We stuck with the state and (Arizona Department of Health Services) and agree with them that this was health protected information. But in the process of having employees go to the press, families go to the press, and in the process of having factually incorrect information out there, we decided we’d be better off if we just put out our own numbers.”

For more information on how the facility is handling the pandemic, visit https://www.glencroft.com/covid