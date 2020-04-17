Arizona's stay-at-home order a target of planned protests

Two protests have reportedly been scheduled in response to the stay-at-home order that was issued for Arizona in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, officially titled as a "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected" policy, was issued by Gov. Doug Ducey and took effect at 5:00 p.m. on March 31. The order asks Arizonans to limited their time away from their home, and also lists a number of activities that are exempt from the order.

According to one poster that is being circulated on a Facebook group titled the "Arizona Conservative Republicans," a "Patriots' Day Rally" has been scheduled at the Wesley Bolin Memorial Park at noon on April 20.

"Join fellow patriots who support the constitution, liberty & re-opening the Arizona Economy," a portion of the poster read.

Meanwhile, a similar protest has been planned, at noon on April 19. The protest, titled "Operation Gridlock Arizona", aims to get participants to drive to the Arizona State Capitol on April 19.

"You're not working...your rights and finances are being destroyed...so it's time to PROTEST! We do NOT consent! OPEN Arizona! [sic]" read the description on the event page.

Organizers of the event did urge people to remain in their vehicles during the protest.

Advertisement

Similar protests in other states

Other states have seen similar protests. According to FOX 10 sister station WJBK-TV in Detroit, a conservative group upset with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Home order gathered at the state's capital, Lansing, on Wednesday. The protest was also called "Operation Deadlock."

Meanwhile, FOX 10 sister station KMSP-TV in Minneapolis also reported that several hundred protesters gathered at the home of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's home on Friday, calling for the state to reopen.

Trump signals support for some protests

On Friday, President Donald Trump, urged his supporters to “LIBERATE” three states led by Democratic governors Friday, in effect encouraging protests against the stay-at-home restrictions.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA,” Trump said in a tweet-storm in which also lashed out at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for complaining about the federal response. Cuomo “should spend more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining,'” he said, adding: "Less talk and more action!"

On Thursday, Trump detailed a three-step set of guidelines for methodically easing the restrictions over a span of several weeks in places that have robust testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases, assuring the nation's governors: “You’re going to call your own shots."

Local officials react to reopening guidelines

Gov. Ducey has touched on the issue of reopening the state, during a news conference.

In tweets Gov. Ducey made on Monday to his Twitter page, he said he wants to get the economy moving and people back to work when it is safe and healthy for people to do so.

"Slowing the spread of #COVID19 remains our number one focus," Gov. Ducey tweeted.

On Friday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego issued a statement on plans to reopen the economy, acknowledging a "strong" pull to reopening the economy in a post-COVID world.

"However, any restart needs to be led by the advice of medical professionals. Restarting the economy too soon is perhaps more disastrous than waiting—it is not a switch to be turned on and off," the mayor wrote. "Currently, Arizona is not meeting the criteria to proceed with a May 1 reopening."

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related Stories

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine

Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms