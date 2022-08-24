Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police

University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday.

They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Campus police said the man was detained at UArizona's Student Union about 30 minutes later, and he was taken into custody.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released, and it was unclear if he was arrested after being questioned. Police didn’t say if the man was a student.

Classes for the fall semester began Monday at the university.

