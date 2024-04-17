Arrest made in Mesa school bus driver assault: PD

Mesa Police officials say an arrest has been made in connection with an April 11 assault incident that left a school bus driver injured.

In a statement released on April 17, investigators said they arrested 27-year-old Hermenegilda Marquez for her alleged role in the assault.

Police also provided new details on what allegedly happened, with investigators saying the incident took place after the victim dropped off children at a designated stop in a residential neighborhood near McKellips Road and 4th Avenue.

Hermenegilda Marquez

"The suspect boarded the bus and began yelling and threatening the driver," read a part of the statement. "As the children got off the bus, several adults joined in, causing a further disturbance. The suspect climbed back on the bus and physically assaulted the driver. An adult male entered the bus, grabbed the suspect, and removed her."

Investigators said Marquez fled the scene in a car before officers arrived. She was arrested on Wednesday.

"Marquez invoked her right to legal counsel and declined to be interviewed by investigators," a part of the statement read.

Marquez, per officials, is accused of Aggravated Assault on a School Employee, a felony.

