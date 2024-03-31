Arrests made in '06 double murder cold case in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Murder charges were finally filed in a Phoenix cold case that took place in 2006.
Two men are accused of breaking into a home near 24th Street and Roser Road in August of that year.
The robbery got out of hand.
Twenty-seven-year-old Rhmon Brown and 33-year-old Clarissa Sanders were killed.
Forty-five-year-old Johnnie Herron and 46-year-old Johnny Maxwell are facing several charges nearly two decades later.
A mugshot was only made available for Herron.
No more information was made available.
45-year-old Johnnie Herron