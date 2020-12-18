ASU cancels spring break, shortens semester amid virus surge

Arizona State University has canceled spring break this coming semester because of coronavirus concerns.

The school modified its academic calendar, shortening the semester by at least a week.

Spring break was set to take place on March 7. With this change, the last day of classes will be April 23 and the end of the term will be May 1.

"To account for anticipated public health conditions, the spring semester is being modified to end on May 1, 2021, and there will be no traditional spring break," the university announced on Dec. 17.

Students are currently scheduled to return to campus Jan. 11.

ASU plans to operate in a hybrid fashion, where students have the option to attend classes in person or online.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: