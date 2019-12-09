ASU Police investigating sexual assault incident at Tempe campus dorm

article

Officials with the Arizona State University Police Department say they are investigating a sexual assault incident that happened at the Tempe campus.

According to a statement released Monday night, the incident happened during the early morning hours at a residential hall on the Tempe campus. The incident was reported to ASU Police Monday afternoon.

Officials did not identify the residential hall where the sexual assault happened.

Police say based on information they received, the alleged victim met the suspect on a social media platform, and the suspect possibly gained the alleged victim's trust by misrepresenting his actual age and/or identity online. Upon meeting, the suspect became physically aggressive and then sexually assaulted the alleged victim.

ASU Police officials have identified the suspect as a Hispanic man about 40 to 45 years of age. Anyone with information should call ASU Police.