ASU Police searching for suspect following 2 fondling incidents on Tempe campus

article

Officials with the Arizona State University Police Department are investigating after two fondling incidents took place on the Tempe campus during the early morning hours of Nov. 23.

According to a statement released by ASU Police officials, officers received the first report at around 1:00 a.m., where the victim, described as a female student, was grabbed in the buttocks without consent by a male riding on a skateboard at the crosswalk on Paseo Del Saver and Apache.

Officials say a similar incident was reported at around 1:23 a.m., near Forest Avenue and University. In this instance, investigators say the suspect touched a female student's breast without her consent as he passed her.

"Both females described the male skateboarder as a white male, late teens to early 20’s, tall with a skinny build, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark hat, and khaki pants. In each incident, the suspect fled on a skateboard," read a portion of the statement.

The victims, according to ASU Police, do not know the suspect. Anyone with information should contact ASU Police or Tempe Police.

Advertisement

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters