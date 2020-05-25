ASU sees record online summer enrollment during COVID-19 pandemic

As summer begins unofficially on this Memorial Day weekend, thousands are actually planning to go to school.

Arizona State University's online summer courses are seeing record enrollment this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Philip Regier with EdPlus at at ASU says several online courses for credit are available for $99, which he calls a fantastic bargain. The courses would normally cost $400.

A record 60,000 students enrolled in summer online courses, and Megan Leckman is one of them.

"I attended ASU right out of high school and one of the reasons I had to stop was a financial barrier, so when they dropped the price and made it accessible ... it's exciting to go back," she said.



Leckman launched her own business of custom embroidery and masks. She’s doing well, but says a college degree has remained a goal.

For more information on summer courses at ASU, visit https://edplus.asu.edu/ or https://asuforyou.asu.edu/