ASU team creates new COVID-19 test that involves collection of saliva

People who have received a COVID-19 test, or have seen one, will know what they entail.

During the test, a long swab going into the nose of the person being tested, and collects a sample. It looks scary and can feel odd.

However, Joshua LaBaer and his team at the ASU Biodesign Institute believe the spit test is a better alternative. They developed Arizona’s first saliva test.

"The difference here is that collecting a saliva specimen is much easier," said LaBaer. "All you need is a drinking straw and a tube. You put the straw into your mouth, and gently spit through the straw and tube until you collect a teaspoon of liquid down there, and we’re done."

LaBaer says the test has the same level of accuracy as a nasal swab. He also touted the ease of use. Instead of a massive effort requiring personal protective equipment (PPE), a straw and cup can be utilized almost anywhere

"We believe this can be doable by handing down tubes and straw to individuals. Having them go sit down in a spot, collect their specimen and turn it in," said LaBaer.

Officials with Arizona State University say all of their future tests will be saliva samples. They’re partnering with private groups for now, but will look to expand in the future.

"In my view, it is a way to move forward with reopening the economy," said LaBaer. "People will be more motivated to get tested, less reluctant, and it’s testing we need to identify who is still infectious with the virus."

