Attacker tries to stab NY GOP candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin

Published 
Updated July 22, 2022 4:01AM
New York
FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK - U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was attacked by a man who tried to stab him at an upstate event Thursday but managed to escape uninjured, he said

Zeldin was giving a speech when a man climbed onstage and appeared to begin wrestling with the congressman.

"Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening's rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him," Zeldin tweeted.

New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy told The Associated Press that he did not have any details on the attacker or his weapon but exchanged text messages with Zeldin afterward while the congressman was speaking to police.

"He is fine. He’s not seriously injured. It’s just a chaotic scene there," Langworthy said.

A video of the event in Perinton posted on Twitter showed the man appearing to grab Zeldin's arm and the two fell to the ground as other people tried to intervene.

Zeldin's campaign said the attacker was taken into custody and the congressman continued his speech.

Zeldin, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015, is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

He is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November.

"My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin's campaign event tonight.  Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody," Gov. Hochul tweeted.  "I condem this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible -- it has not place in New York."

Lee Zeldin talks victory

Rep. Lee Zeldin, the GOP gubernatorial nominee in New York, talks about his Primary Day victory and his plans if he wins the general election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.