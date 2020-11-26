Authorities: 3 people involved in deadly Nevada shooting caught in Arizona

Authorities in Arizona say a shooting spree that started in Nevada ended in a shooting involving DPS troopers in Arizona that sent two of the three suspects to the hospital.

According to a brief statement released by DPS, the shooting involved possible murder suspects out of Nevada.

In a statement posted onto its Facebook page, police in Henderson, Nev. said police there were called out to a shooting at about 12:54 a.m. on Nov. 26. Subsequently, more officers were dispatched to additional shootings at different locations throughout Henderson.

Henderson Police officials say of the five people shot, four of them, including a 23-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital, and are all expected to survive. One person, a 22-year-old man, died as a result of his injuries.

"The suspects were described as a white male with a beard and believed to be in his 20’s or 30’s and a white female believed to be in her 20’s. Both suspects were described as having tattoos or paint on their faces," read a portion of the statement released by Henderson Police.

Police officials in Henderson say based on a preliminary investigation, the suspects were shooting at people randomly, with no apparent motive.

Officials with the La Paz County Sheriff's Office say the deputy-involved shooting happened in the area of Bouse, which is located about 26 miles southeast of Parker, Ariz. Officials with La Paz County Sheriff's Office identified one of the suspects as Kayleigh Lewis, who was taken to the La Paz County Jail. The other two suspects were not identified, and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

No troopers were injured in the incident, according to DPS, and they say additional information will be made available on Nov. 27.