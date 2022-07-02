Expand / Collapse search

Avondale holds one of the only July 4th fireworks shows in the Phoenix-area at the Raceway

By
Published 
Updated 9:09PM
Holidays
FOX 10 Phoenix

Avondale holds one of the only July 4th fireworks shows in the Phoenix-area at the Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz. - One of the few local fireworks shows that people were able to go to this weekend was in Avondale at the Phoenix Raceway after the city of Phoenix and Lake Pleasant canceled shows this year. Tempe and Chandler will have celebrations, but not with fireworks.

Thousands showed up to celebrate over the long weekend on July 2.

"It's really sad that there's no fireworks here in Phoenix. I grew up watching fireworks every Fourth of July so yeah, what's up with that?" said Elizabeth, a Phoenix-area resident at the Avondale event.

Residents in Phoenix, Lake Pleasant, Tempe and Chandler will all have to go elsewhere if they are looking to see professional fireworks shows this weekend after those cities and towns all canceled due to the shortage of fireworks and the crews to put shows on.

Salvatore Stile, an expert in imports and exports, says it's because there's a myriad of issues at the ports right now.

"Not only were the freight rates stratospheric, but there wasn't the reliability that the fireworks were not only not going to reach the port in time but be trucked to their final destinations," Stile said.

Some importers were reluctant to ship a dangerous product that might not make it to its destination on time, and he says it shows how reliant America is on other nations for imports.

"The 10 or 11 top steamship lines worldwide, not one of them is U.S.-owned. So, we're a country that really depends on imports from so many different countries and so many different places that basically it just puts things into perspective that we're not really a manufacturing country anymore," Stile said.

He’s hopeful the U.S. can become more self-sufficient as a nation but doesn't see the supply chain issues getting resolved until the second quarter of 2023.

"There's still vessels starting to pile up in the ports of LA, Long Beach and New York and Savannah especially, so I really don't see this dissipating anytime soon," Stile said.

All this, makes those thousands who came out to Avondale some of the lucky ones getting to see a fireworks show on the 4th of July weekend.

Phoenix metro area July 4th events and fireworks
article

Phoenix metro area July 4th events and fireworks

Looking for places to see the fireworks in the Valley to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of some of the places holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations.

Police seize nearly $12K worth of illegal fireworks in Mesa, suspect arrested
article

Police seize nearly $12K worth of illegal fireworks in Mesa, suspect arrested

A man was arrested after nearly $12,000 worth of fireworks were seized during separate incidents in Mesa, police said.

Some Arizona cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers
article

Some Arizona cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

The city of Phoenix said it canceled its three major Independence Day displays because it couldn’t obtain the necessary fireworks due to supply chain problems. Displays in several other Phoenix metro cities are still on.