Avondale Police looking for men, pickup truck believed to be involved in deadly shooting

Officials with the Avondale Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying two men and a truck that are believed to be involved in a deadly shooting on Nov. 4.

The shooting, according to a statement released by police, happened in the area of Fairway Drive and Van Buren Street, which is located west of Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street. Police were called to the scene at around 5:40 p.m.

"During the investigation, video was located depicting a white Chevrolet Silverado and two males that are believed to be involved," read a portion of the statement.

Police did not release any identifying details on the two men, nor did they identify the person who died.

Anyone with information should call Avondale Police's non-emergency line at (623) 333-7001.

