AZDHS director explains why COVID-19 vaccine rollout appears to be slow

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ is speaking about the coronavirus vaccine and why the rollout appears to be slow.

Christ says while it may seem slow, you need to think about it in a way that we're trying to vaccinate an entire population, not just a select few people, but AZDHS does have plans to accelerate the process.

The state has been facing some criticism for how fast or slow the rollout has actually been going.

Dr. Christ says 20% of healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

Many people are asking why it's taking so long, but Gov. Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order Dec. 30 that involves an accelerated COVID-19 distribution plan in the state.

Christ also says in the next few weeks, they hope to have all health care workers vaccinated.

AZDHS will implement a state-directed allocation model to ensure a uniform approach, rather than leaving it to each county using their own method.

By the end of December, the state was projected to have 384,000 doses, but the final number will be 314,000. The first doses went to frontline health care workers, along with staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities.

Down the line, the vaccine will be made available to the 1-B phase for those 75 and over, law enforcement officers, teachers, and other essential workers.

"We are looking at partnering with statewide partners, such as pharmacies to increase that access. When we move into phase 1-B, we will be disseminating information so that everyone knows that we are in phase 1-B and where to go to get vaccinated," said Christ.

Now for that phase 1-B, you need to prove your age and Christ says you'll probably need to show your driver's license, a badge if you're in law enforcement, and proof that you're an essential worker.

Hospitals impacted by the COVID-19 surge, vaccine distribution

The message to speed up the vaccine's distribution is also coming from Banner hospitals, which are now overcapacity.

One of the state’s largest hospital systems, Banner Health, says multiple hospitals are operating above 120% licensed bed capacity, and now they’re going to have to take some restrictive measures to keep up with mounting numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Banner hospitals paused elective surgeries as of Dec. 30.

